WMS Partners LLC Sells 684 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 2.5% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $16,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 309.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 462,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $5.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.93. 4,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,850. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.69 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.37 and a 200 day moving average of $203.95.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

