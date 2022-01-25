Davis Selected Advisers Sells 1,920 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Davis Selected Advisers cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Novartis were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Novartis by 913.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,437,000 after acquiring an additional 190,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,965,000 after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.90 and a 200 day moving average of $86.57. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $190.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

