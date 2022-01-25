Davis Selected Advisers Sells 1,920 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Davis Selected Advisers cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Novartis were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Novartis by 913.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,437,000 after purchasing an additional 190,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,965,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Shares of NVS opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $190.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.57. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

