Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Issues Earnings Results

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 38.07%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $53.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.66. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $61.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director Charles R. Love sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $46,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis C. Robison sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $59,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $915,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 49.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

