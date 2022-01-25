Kings Point Capital Management Acquires 124 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 57.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $192.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.84 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.86. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.