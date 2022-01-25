Bulldog Investors LLP Acquires New Position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG)

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 92,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWAG. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the third quarter valued at about $988,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,970,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 37.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAG traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.86. 2,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,238. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $9.96.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Software Acquisition Group Inc III is based in LAS VEGAS.

