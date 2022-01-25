Bulldog Investors LLP Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV)

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 179,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 0.83% of B Riley Principal 250 Merger at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the third quarter valued at about $2,183,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the third quarter valued at about $581,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the third quarter valued at about $969,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter worth about $2,576,000. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRIV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.68. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,168. B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 10.76 and a current ratio of 10.76.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is based in New York.

