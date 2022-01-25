Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.63. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 2.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAL. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.51.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

