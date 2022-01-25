Crane (NYSE:CR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR) released its earnings results on Sunday. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CR traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.88. The company had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,778. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. Crane has a one year low of $72.47 and a one year high of $108.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Crane in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crane stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

