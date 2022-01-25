SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Raised by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,629 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $40,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.92. 202,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,503,303. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

