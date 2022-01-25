Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 6,864 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000.

Shares of SKYY stock traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,774. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.52. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.96 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

