Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 1,166 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 24.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,930,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,210,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,156,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 7,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.36. 1,060,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,961,570. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.60 and a 200-day moving average of $222.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $191.23 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

