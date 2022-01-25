35,000 Shares in Pacifico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PAFOU) Purchased by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Pacifico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PAFOU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Separately, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Pacifico Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,415,000.

NASDAQ PAFOU traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. 6,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38. Pacifico Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $10.96.

