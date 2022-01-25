Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 113,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 23,343 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000.

Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.47. 629,320 shares of the company were exchanged. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $30.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78.

