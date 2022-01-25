Kings Point Capital Management Has $266,000 Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,249,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,674,000 after buying an additional 181,319 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 110.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,853,000 after buying an additional 5,543,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,466,000 after buying an additional 78,566 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,068,000 after buying an additional 23,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,737,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,198,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RSG stock opened at $127.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.49. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.62 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

