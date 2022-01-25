Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,337 Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 69,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares during the period. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 80,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI opened at $109.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.08. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.73 and a 52 week high of $120.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

