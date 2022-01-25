Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In other news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $49,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 79.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 10.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

