Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%.
Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.18.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 79.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 10.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Sierra Bancorp Company Profile
Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.
