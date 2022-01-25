AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives $152.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th.

AME opened at $136.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.42. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $106.96 and a 12-month high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,148,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $3,822,259.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in AMETEK by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

