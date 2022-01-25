Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 29,169 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,169 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 98,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,347,000 after purchasing an additional 252,210 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 882.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 223,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 200,530 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

NYSE GLW opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.44. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.