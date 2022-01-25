Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.58) price objective on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.46% from the stock’s current price.

MKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.90) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Peel Hunt raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.56) to GBX 260 ($3.51) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.56) to GBX 260 ($3.51) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.77) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 172 ($2.32) to GBX 184 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 233 ($3.14).

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 216.40 ($2.92) on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 126.90 ($1.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 263 ($3.55). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 235.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 192.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 144.67.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

