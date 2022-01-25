Bulldog Investors LLP Sells 3,639 Shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU)

Bulldog Investors LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 329,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Jack Creek Investment were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Jack Creek Investment by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 195,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 17.3% in the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 339,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 10.4% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 460,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 43,219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JCICU stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.67.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

