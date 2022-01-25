Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $62.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average is $49.92. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.97 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CUBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $2,992,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director T Lawrence Way sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $118,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 354,736 shares of company stock valued at $20,779,296 over the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 82,166 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

