Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $240.42 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $283.90. The company has a market capitalization of $229.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.65.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

