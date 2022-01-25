Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,380 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $15,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Welltower by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower stock opened at $86.02 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.71, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.93.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.47.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

