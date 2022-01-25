PAID Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.98 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 25th. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $31.98 million and approximately $212,271.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PAID Network has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00050355 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,438.24 or 0.06649184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00056942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,664.94 or 0.99986911 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006349 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

