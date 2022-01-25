Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Position Trimmed by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,587,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,236,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $128.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 111.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.79. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $4,028,881.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $44,170,626 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ENPH. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $315.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.18.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.