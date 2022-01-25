TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys 50 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.44.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $575.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $226.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $631.38 and a 200 day moving average of $591.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

