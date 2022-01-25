TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.40 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,448 shares of company stock worth $177,889. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 41.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 175.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 23,569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 84.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 30,923 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,589,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

