Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $612.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACBI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 21,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 16,593 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.