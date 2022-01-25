Bulldog Investors LLP Has $17.62 Million Stock Position in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,056 shares during the quarter. Central Securities comprises about 5.0% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $17,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CET. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Central Securities by 9.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Central Securities by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Securities by 7.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Securities by 12.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CET opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. Central Securities Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $45.14.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

Central Securities Profile

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

