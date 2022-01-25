Saltoro Capital LP Buys 2,434 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Saltoro Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 100,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 30,361 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 35.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 41.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 19.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -82.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.15. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.44.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

AHCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

