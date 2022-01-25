Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

MO opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

