Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 737 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $176.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $137.98 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.31.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

