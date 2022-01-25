Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 16,612 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,612 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000.

IEMG stock opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.29. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $57.52 and a 52-week high of $69.87.

