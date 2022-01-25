Saltoro Capital LP Raises Position in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)

Saltoro Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,750 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings in BioSig Technologies were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioSig Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 17,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BioSig Technologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 65,832 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BioSig Technologies by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BioSig Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 204,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

Shares of BSGM stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $5.77.

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM).

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.