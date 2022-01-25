Saltoro Capital LP Buys Shares of 161,948 Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 161,948 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000. Saltoro Capital LP owned approximately 0.20% of Berry at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Berry by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,445,000 after buying an additional 49,799 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Berry by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,631,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after buying an additional 63,766 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Berry by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,401,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,101 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,064,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRY. Johnson Rice lowered Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

BRY opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. Berry Co. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Berry had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $143.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

