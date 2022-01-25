Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $8.17 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 31,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 78,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $262,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $74.15 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.12.

