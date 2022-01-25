Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 279 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 325.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Cintas by 50.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $386.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.01. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $314.62 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

