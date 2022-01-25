Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Stock Position Raised by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $7,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMO. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 16.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 71,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter.

DMO opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $16.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

