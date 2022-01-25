Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $115.34 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $81.27 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.03. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.94.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

