EAM Global Investors LLC Takes Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 0.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 8.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $705,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total transaction of $34,788.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $99.60 on Tuesday. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $118.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.61.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. The firm had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

