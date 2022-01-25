EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter worth $63,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth $73,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the second quarter worth $126,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PZZA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $118.68 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.41 and a 52-week high of $140.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -289.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -341.46%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

