Sargent Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,831 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Coca-Cola by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 87,334 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Coca-Cola by 14.1% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 113,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Coca-Cola by 56.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,906,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

KO opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $258.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $61.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

