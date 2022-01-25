Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 945 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,944,539,000 after acquiring an additional 321,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW opened at $298.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $331.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.43. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.35.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

