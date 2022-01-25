PJT Partners (PJT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.82 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect PJT Partners to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $66.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $62.61 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.70 and its 200-day moving average is $77.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other PJT Partners news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in PJT Partners by 457.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PJT Partners by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

