Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.36 Billion Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,726,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,142 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,360,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 95.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at $87,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,504 shares of company stock valued at $15,244,602 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Edward Jones downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $866.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $730.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $794.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $810.43. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 153.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

