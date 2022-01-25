Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Buys 176 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 72,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $111.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.47 and a 52-week high of $117.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

