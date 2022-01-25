Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 711.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of BBJP stock opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.