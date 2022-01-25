iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJT opened at $125.58 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $119.50 and a 52-week high of $144.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

