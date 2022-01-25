Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 371,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,245,000 after buying an additional 232,464 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,791,000 after buying an additional 1,548,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI stock opened at $121.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.69. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $136.22.

CNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.74.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

